IFP Advisors Inc Buys 812 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average is $204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

