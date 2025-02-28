IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.06 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

