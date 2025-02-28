IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

