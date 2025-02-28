Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 10,235 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of BOX worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BOX by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,983.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

