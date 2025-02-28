Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.89.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

