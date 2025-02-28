Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 13,596 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.8 %

CRL opened at $164.91 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.79 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,099.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.