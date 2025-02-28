Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 152.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

