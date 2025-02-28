Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

