Illumine Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

