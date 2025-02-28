Illumine Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,126 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $378,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

