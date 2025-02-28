Illumine Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after purchasing an additional 683,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,281,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

