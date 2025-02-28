Illumine Investment Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of M-tron Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in M-tron Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M-tron Industries by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

MPTI stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

M-tron Industries Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.