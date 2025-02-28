Illumine Investment Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after acquiring an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $454.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.84 and a 200 day moving average of $516.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $454.05 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

