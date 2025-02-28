Illumine Investment Management LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $633.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $723.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.48 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.