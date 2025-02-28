IMI (LON:IMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%.
IMI Stock Up 5.5 %
LON IMI traded up GBX 103.70 ($1.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,995.70 ($25.15). 2,553,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,278. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,018 ($25.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,897.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,826.87.
