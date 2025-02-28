IMI (LON:IMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%.

IMI Stock Up 5.5 %

LON IMI traded up GBX 103.70 ($1.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,995.70 ($25.15). 2,553,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,278. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,018 ($25.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,897.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,826.87.

About IMI

See Also

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

