IMI (LON:IMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%.

IMI stock traded up GBX 103.70 ($1.31) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,995.70 ($25.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,278. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,018 ($25.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,897.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,826.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Featured Stories

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

