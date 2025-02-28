Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

