InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 218.5% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %
INND traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,863. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InnerScope Hearing Technologies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.