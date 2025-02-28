InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 218.5% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

INND traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,863. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

