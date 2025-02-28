Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Sells $387,788.20 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innospec Trading Up 0.4 %

Innospec stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.49 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IOSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $20,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $11,312,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 835,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innospec by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.