Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 4.8 %

Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.