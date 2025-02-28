Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Acquires 54 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole bought 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($187.17).

Jane Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Jane Poole acquired 56 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($188.45).

On Friday, December 27th, Jane Poole bought 59 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149.27 ($188.14).

Shares of LON:DLG traded down GBX 3.04 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 275.97 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,640,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,833,055. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.20 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.32.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

