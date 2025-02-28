Insider Buying: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Buys $48,890.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

