Insider Buying: Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Free Report) insider John Welborn acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$71,250.00 ($44,531.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $233.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It operates through three segments: Mining, Logistics, and Port Services. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. It also provides bulk commodity road and rail haulage logistics solutions to fenix operations and third-party customers; and in-loading access through truck or rail for secure storage on wharf storage facilities; and direct ship loading access and services.

