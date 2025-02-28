Insider Buying: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Purchases $155,500.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $311.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

