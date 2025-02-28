Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 793,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,359. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

