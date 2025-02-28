Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Sells $4,681,713.60 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 72,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $4,681,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,888,172.10. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65.

On Monday, January 6th, Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,881. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.