Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$492,263.81 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total value of C$492,263.81.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 394 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.56, for a total value of C$63,261.55.

On Monday, December 9th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 4,951 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.19, for a total value of C$807,961.18.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at C$160.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.50. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$72.36 and a 1 year high of C$183.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.