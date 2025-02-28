Insperity, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Insperity stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. Insperity has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

