Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych owned 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 659,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

