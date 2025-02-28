International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.090-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.5 million-$677.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.4 million. International Money Express also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.430 EPS.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 41,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $482.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

