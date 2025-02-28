International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Personal Finance had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.98%.
International Personal Finance Stock Down 2.3 %
IPF opened at GBX 129 ($1.63) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.09).
International Personal Finance Company Profile
