Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ BSCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 25,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,333. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
