Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 25,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,333. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

