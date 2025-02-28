Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.81 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of IGET opened at GBX 338.76 ($4.27) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.60. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 266 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 354.08 ($4.46).
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.
About Invesco Global Equity Income Trust
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (IGET) is the successor to the former Invesco Select Trust Global Equity Income Share Portfolio, part of the Invesco Select Investment Trust.
Why consider Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc?
– A focus on finding quality companies at attractive prices that can grow cashflows, to provide income and growth for investors.
– A high-conviction, high active share, globally diversified portfolio of around 40-45 holdings spread across sectors, geographies and market capitalisation.
– An annual dividend target of at least 4% set by IGET’s Board, ensuring a focus on delivering predictable income.¹
¹ The dividend policy involves paying at least 4% calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts.
