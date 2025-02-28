Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,668,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

