IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in IQVIA by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.66 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.26.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

