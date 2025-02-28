iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 199.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,606,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

