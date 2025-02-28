iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

