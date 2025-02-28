iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IVV stock opened at $587.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $584.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

