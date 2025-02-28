iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 527,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 164,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.81 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

