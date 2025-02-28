iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,600 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

