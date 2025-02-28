iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 869,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 62,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 542,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 331,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 298,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 128,421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.19 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

