iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Lowered by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,613,000 after buying an additional 1,191,466 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,807,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,982,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,211,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

