iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 276821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

