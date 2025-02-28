iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 276821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
