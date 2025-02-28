iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 205.6% in February

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,200 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the January 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,373.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.28. 421,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

