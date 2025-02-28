iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

USMV opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

