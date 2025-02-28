iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $178.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.34. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

