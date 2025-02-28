iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $387.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

