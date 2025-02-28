iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $387.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.35. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

