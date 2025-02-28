iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,235.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,552 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 109,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $191.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.17. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

