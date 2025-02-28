iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

